Georgia murder suspects arrested in Valley motel

Police in the city of LaGrange, Ga had their hands full Saturday night. The city of slightly over 30,000 people became the location of two drive-by shootings in just a matter of hours. The second of which cost a man his life and led to a manhunt that nabbed the suspects in Chambers County.

The violence in LaGrange began around 10 p.m. Saturday night when cars believed to be carrying suspects entered the Granger Park area of Lagrange. That is located near the intersection of North Greenwood Street and Hunnicutt Place. A group of young people were gathered in the area when bullets began to be fired from multiple vehicles. The shooters fled the scene, no one was injured in that shooting, but motor vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Less than an hour later near 11 p.m. on Saturday night officers responded to a second drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Newnan Street in LaGrange. When officers arrived they discovered that two vehicles had opened fire on a home on Newnan Street. Those bullets struck 20-year-old Daven Tucker of LaGrange. He was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police began to immediately search for the suspects involved in the shooting on Sunday morning officers received a tip that the suspects may have been hiding in a hotel in Valley, Alabama. LaGrange Police traveled to Valley, AL and joined forces with the Valley Police Department and located two suspects at the Red Roof Inn located on 55th Street in Valley.

At the hotel officers located 21-year-old Coty Green of LaGrange and 18-year-old Charles Loveless of West Point. Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility in LaFayette. They will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges for the homicide of Daven Tucker.

It is believed the shootings in LaGrange Saturday may be related to a homicide in May in the city of West Point. On May 31st D’Vonte Tucker was fatally shot in the head on East 14th Street in West Point. D’Vonte Tucker is the brother of Saturday’s homicide victim Daven Tucker. Police are still investigating the Saturday homicide and shootings and say more arrests may becoming as well as additional charges for Green and Loveless.