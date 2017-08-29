Give me flowers now says centenarian

Mrs. Annie Mae Bledsoe will celebrate her 100th Birthday on September 20th 2017. Mrs. Bledsoe is the wife of the late Johnnie L. Bledsoe. Mrs. Bledsoe has witnessed and experienced many things down through the years of her life. I am sure if you would set down and talk to her abut the past, she would tell you about many stories, the days of the Depression, about dealing with signs that read “Color and White”, in the 60’s and 70’s.

At nine months old on June 8, 1918 almost 100 years ago Mrs. Bledsoe was there when a total eclipse of the sun crossed the United States and about 100 years later she witnessed another eclipse this past August 21, 2017.

Mrs. Bledsoe served in her community for many years: She served as a Committee Member of the Community Action Agency in Dadeville, Al and LaFayette for many years; She served as the first black Poll worker in the Buffalo Community; She worked hard with those who made it possible to re-name the 1st street in the City of LaFayette “Martin Luther King drive”; She served in the church for many years.

Mrs. Annie is a person that loves flowers, she has always kept flowers every where in her yard, on the porch and all around the house some hanging on the front and back of the house. She says “when I pass don’t give me flowers, but give them to me now while I am alive”. So the family has decided to give her 100 flowers on her Birthday. Also anyone who would like to contribute a flower of any kind can bring or send it to her house on September 20, 2017 at 1:00 pm. On the following Saturday the 23rd the family will be giving her a Birthday dinner at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Address to send flowers is 1373 County Road 96 LaFayette Al 36862 For more information about giving the flowers contact Hugh Bledsoe at 334-755-5005 before September 10 2017