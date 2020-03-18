Governor appoints Langley as AFC commissioner

From left to right: Senator Clay Schofield, Senator David Sessions, newly appointed AFC Commissioner Chris Langley, Senator Jack Williams, and State Forester Rick Oates.

Chris Langley of Chambers County was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve a five-year term on the Alabama Forestry Commission. That appointment was confirmed by the Alabama Senate on March 12. Langley has been logging, farming, and raising cattle since he was a young man. Self-employed in the forestry industry for more than 40 years, he is owner/operator of Chris Langley Timber & Management, Inc. out of Lafayette, Alabama. Through his involvement in various organizations, Langley has proven himself a leader at both county and state levels.



“Chris will make a great addition to our Commission and we look forward to working with him,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “His experience as a logger, landowner, and cattle farmer should give him a tremendous insight into the mission of the AFC.”



Langley has been a member of the Alabama Forestry Association for more than 20 years. He served as a member of the Chambers County Forestry Planning Committee for 12 years. Chris has also been an active member of the Alabama Farmers Federation for over 25 years, serving on the board of the Chambers County Farmers Federation and the Alfa Forestry Committee. He was one of the first loggers to be certified as a Professional Logging Manager and has been a member of the Alabama Loggers Council for over 20 years.



Past president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, Langley has been actively involved with that group for more than 35 years. He is also a member of the National Cattlemen’s Association, the American Angus Association, the Alabama Angus Association, and the Alabama Master Cattle Program.



Past honors include being named Alabama Logger of the Year and recognition as Alabama’s Farm of Distinction, both in 2017. The Langley’s timber has been certified as an American Tree Farm since 2001, and Langley Farms has received numerous other awards in forestry and cattle production.



Langley and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Camp Hill. They have four children: Christopher, Jr.; Charlie; Chandler; and Chelsea.



As the newest AFC Commissioner, Langley is replacing Stephen W. May III. At the January meeting of the Alabama Forestry Commission, Robert Turner of Sulligent was elected Chairman and Joseph H. Twardy of Auburn was elected Vice-Chairman. Other members of the Commission include Katrenia Kier of Huntsville; Jane T. Russell of Lapine; Robert P. Sharp of Mobile; and Dr. Bill Sudduth of Tuscaloosa. This seven-member board, appointed by the Governor and approved by the State Senate, is responsible for setting policy for the Forestry Commission, the state agency charged with protecting and sustaining Alabama’s forest resources, which contribute not only to abundant timber and wildlife, but also clean air and water, as well as a healthy economy. To learn more about the AFC, visit www.forestry.alabama.gov.