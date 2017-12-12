Gracie Lue Scott

Mrs. Gracie Lue (Cindy) Scott, 104, of Waverly died Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Pelia Baptist Church, Waverly on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Edward Milner officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, December 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Scott was born in Waverly on May 6, 1913 to the late Robert and Mary France Humphrey Minniefield. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pelia Baptist Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher and Director of the Sunbean Department. She was noted for singing in the Choir and working in the Ebenezer District.

Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Scott and her son, James Sherrill. She is survived by her four daughters:Mary Shaw, Camp Hill, Rosie Nell Scott and Mae Rose Briggs, Queens, NY and Margaret (Eddie) Webb, Phenix City; two sons: Richard (Estelita) Scott, Loachapoka and Nathaniel Scott, Waverly; Extended family: Sarah Dark, Haw River, NC. Johnny Scott, Betty Mosby and Willie ( Dorothy) Scott all of Auburn, Early George (Patricia) Milner, Shirley (Rodney) Taylor all of Camp Hill , Clifford Milner, Dadeville, Bobby (Julie) Milner, Atlanta, GA; seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren and a host of cousins and friends; and caregiver, Shirley Vickerstaff and special thanks to Lee Russell Council and Home Care of East Alabama Medical Center.