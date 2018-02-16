Grading finished at city park

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

There are two public improvement projects in the city of LaFayette currently in the works and city officials were given and update on the new City Hall project and new LaFayette City Park at Monday evenings meeting.

Alan Tucker addressed members of the city council on Monday evening to provide an update on the city park project. According to Tucker the project is moving along but has seen a slight recent delay due to rain in the area of the past days. That delay caused by moisture on the grounds of the new park will continue into this week as the land needs to dry out before crews can move into the next phase.

Tucker told members of council that the contractor on the project has completed the mass grading on the project near the entrance. The next step upon the drying out of the grounds will be the fine grading and putting down of rocks for phase one of the project. This will pave the way for playground equipment to be put into the park soon.

Council members were told that so far more than $47,000 in playground equipment has been donated to the project. There is no timeline available for the completion of phase one of the project.

Another project currently in place in downtown LaFayette is also picking up steam. The new City Hall building being built in the McClendon building is a step closer to becoming a reality as council members were updated on the project on Monday evening. Members of council were advised that the project is moving forward, and a layout of the building has bee completed to show where various city offices and employees will be placed. In addition, preparations are now in place to get the building to code with state regulation.

Council members hope to get an update on the City Hall project before the close of this month. However, no timeline has been given as to the possible relocation of city offices to the new larger and updated facility.