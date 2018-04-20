Graphic design students earn UWA scholarships

00
Three students from
LaFayette High School’s
Graphic Design Club
racked up scholarships at
a recent competition held
at the University of West
Alabama in Livingston.
Those students competed
against more than 200
students to take top hon-
ors and prize money away
from the event.
Students from LaFay-
ette High Schools Graph-
ic Design Club competed
at the Integrated Market-
ing Communications
Creative Competition at
the University of West
Alabama in Livingston,
Alabama recently. The
students from the club
were made up of high
school students from both
LaFayette and Valley
High Schools.
Local students com-
peted against more than
200 other students from
Alabama and Mississippi
for scholarships in several
multimedia categories.
Several categories were
up for grabs for the stu-
dents which included an-
choring, sports interview-
ing, photography, radio
advertising, and social
media campaigning.
Two local students
claimed top honors and
one claimed second place.
Kevin Scott who earned
1st place in the radio and
advertising competition.
He won a $2,000 renew-
able scholarship. Jada
Robinson also earned 1st
place honors in the graph-
ic design category and
was awarded a $2,000
renewable scholarship.
Courtney Foster a student
from Valley High School
won second place in the
graphic design category.
She takes home a $1,000
renewable scholarship for
her victory.
During the competi-
tion students were given
opportunities to meet and
engage with industry pro-
fessionals and participate
in hands on activities.
Students also got to hear
from keynote speakers
including Wendell Ed-
wards, co-anchor at ABC
33/40 in Birmingham,
Alabama. In an email Dr.
Kelli Hodge expressed
how proud she was of
students in the graphic
arts club, which is a fairly
new program to Cham-
bers County Schools