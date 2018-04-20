Graphic design students earn UWA scholarships

now playing

now playing

Three students from

LaFayette High School’s

Graphic Design Club

racked up scholarships at

a recent competition held

at the University of West

Alabama in Livingston.

Those students competed

against more than 200

students to take top hon-

ors and prize money away

from the event.

Students from LaFay-

ette High Schools Graph-

ic Design Club competed

at the Integrated Market-

ing Communications

Creative Competition at

the University of West

Alabama in Livingston,

Alabama recently. The

students from the club

were made up of high

school students from both

LaFayette and Valley

High Schools.

Local students com-

peted against more than

200 other students from

Alabama and Mississippi

for scholarships in several

multimedia categories.

Several categories were

up for grabs for the stu-

dents which included an-

choring, sports interview-

ing, photography, radio

advertising, and social

media campaigning.

Two local students

claimed top honors and

one claimed second place.

Kevin Scott who earned

1st place in the radio and

advertising competition.

He won a $2,000 renew-

able scholarship. Jada

Robinson also earned 1st

place honors in the graph-

ic design category and

was awarded a $2,000

renewable scholarship.

Courtney Foster a student

from Valley High School

won second place in the

graphic design category.

She takes home a $1,000

renewable scholarship for

her victory.

During the competi-

tion students were given

opportunities to meet and

engage with industry pro-

fessionals and participate

in hands on activities.

Students also got to hear

from keynote speakers

including Wendell Ed-

wards, co-anchor at ABC

33/40 in Birmingham,

Alabama. In an email Dr.

Kelli Hodge expressed

how proud she was of

students in the graphic

arts club, which is a fairly

new program to Cham-

bers County Schools