Gregory, Landrum Named Top CA Students

Kinsley is pictured on the left and Joann is on the right

Chambers Academy is pleased to announce that Kinsley Gregory will serve as the valedictorian for the senior class of 2020 and Joann Landrum will serve as the class Salutatorian. Congratulations to both of these students on all of their accomplishments.



Kinsley Gregory is the daughter of Michael and Ramona Gregory of LaFayette. Kinsely maintained an impressive 4.0 overall GPA and a 97.16 numeric GPA while completing a challenging advanced diploma academic track. Additionally, she earned a Presidential Scholarship to Southern Union State Community College to further her studies in hopes of pursuing a degree in nursing. Kinsely set the bar high working hard in both academics and extracurricular activities without sacrificing her academics. She served as the treasurer for CA’s Student Government Association as well as being an important team member of the school’s annual staff. Kinsely also served on CA’s BETA Club as the chapter’s Vice-President. She has been active in CA’s Fine Arts program assisting with the theatre productions for both winter and spring shows. Additionally, Kinsley served as the Class of 2020’s Vice-President and was selected by the student body as CA’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. Kinsley has attended CA since returning to begin high school in the seventh grade after having attended CA for her K-1st grade years.



Joann Landrum is the daughter of Steven and Laura Landrum also from LaFayette. Joann also completed a rigorous advanced diploma academic track while maintaining an outstanding 3.9809 GPA and a 96.0 numeric GPA. She also earned a 28 composite on her ACT College Entrance Exam as well as a scholarship to both Auburn University and Southern Union State Community College. She plans to continue her postsecondary studies in hopes of pursuing a degree in teaching. In addition to her scholastic pursuits, she accomplished much more as an integral part of the school’s varsity scholar’s bowl team. For the last four years she has competed as a leading team member on our school’s academic team. She has also served as a member of the school’s BETA Club and the fine arts club. Additionally, she too was a recent nominee for the AISA’s All State Academic Team. Joann has attended Chambers Academy since starting school at CA in Kindergarten.