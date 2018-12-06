GVAAC triples space with new office
The Greater Valley
Area Chamber of Com-
merce has moved their of-
fices from Lanett to larger
offices in Valley. The new
location is at 2918 20th
Avenue in the Chambers
Square Shopping Center.
The new space is three
times the size of their
previous location of 900
square feet. The new space
will allow for internal
expansion within the or-
ganization, said Executive
Directory Ashley Crane.
Crane said an open
house will be held soon, as
well as a ribbon cutting.