GVAAC triples space with new office

The Greater Valley

Area Chamber of Com-

merce has moved their of-

fices from Lanett to larger

offices in Valley. The new

location is at 2918 20th

Avenue in the Chambers

Square Shopping Center.

The new space is three

times the size of their

previous location of 900

square feet. The new space

will allow for internal

expansion within the or-

ganization, said Executive

Directory Ashley Crane.

Crane said an open

house will be held soon, as

well as a ribbon cutting.