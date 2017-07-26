GVACC has a strong quarter; looking forward

By Alton Mitchell

Ashley Crane made the trip to LaFayette on Monday evening to update members of the LaFayette city council on the activities of the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce over the past quarter. The results Crane displayed showed that the Chamber had a strong past three months and have plans to continue the growth that has already set a precedent of activities to come for the Chamber.

The report Crane gave to the city council represented activities performed by the Chamber of Commerce in the months of April- June of 2017. One of the first accomplishments Crane addressed was growth of the Chambers. In the three months taken into account the Chamber added sixteen new members. That number included fifteen new members and one re-i statement.

In addition to the growth of Chamber membership itself Crane also showed growth in the area as eight ribbon cutting ceremonies were held in association with the Chamber of Commerce. This included the City of LaFayette Downtown Development ribbon cutting. The Chambers also hosted a vast variety of seminars and workshops over the three month period and offered its first responders appreciation breakfast that celebrated the efforts of the area’s first responders.

The Chamber of Commerce was also a key to the 2017 Relay For Life which was held at the Agricultural Arena in LaFayette. Crane cited the success of the relay to LaFayette councilmembers and thanked them for their support in making that event a success.

The report given by Crane to LaFayette Councilmembers also show the organization will not be letting up on its efforts in the near future as an outline of upcoming events was presented that includes events from July through September. Those events include the Chambers Monthly Seminars which will address QuickBooks Training in August and Blueprint for Using Facebook in September. In early August the Chamber will host its Business After Hours event at the Cusseta Event Center. An annual dinner is set for September 21st at King Auto Corner as well.

The strong showing of efforts of the Chamber are evident and the list of activities over the next quarter are expected to continue to grow.