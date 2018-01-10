Home News GVACC promotes Royster
GVACC promotes Royster
GVACC promotes Royster

1-10-18
GVACC promotes Royster

Carrie Royster with her daughter Kaylyn Kebbler.
A local resident of La Fayette Al. has been recognized as a valuable employee, Carrie Royster who lives in the Ridge Grove community received a promotion from the Greater Valley Area Chamber.

Carrie Royster is the daughter of Randy Royster and Cindy Lamb Royster. She has a Daughter, Kaylyn Kebbler who attends Chambers Academy who stated, “This was a proud daughter moment”

Royster has been employed at the Chamber for a little over three years. Her original role at the Chamber was as the administrative assistant.

Executive Director Ashley Crane says” Carrie is a valuable asset for us, she is now our marketing and events manager.” Royster is described as a dedicated and caring employee.

