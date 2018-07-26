GVACC to host Mayor Moody

The Greater Valley

Area Chamber of Com-

merce is sponsoring a

Lunch & Learn event on

August 15, 2018. The

event will feature a State

of the City address by

speaker LaFayette Mayor

Barry Moody. The event

which is normally re-

served for Chamber mem-

bers is offering a limited

number of seats for the

public for a small fee.

According to Carrie

Royster of the Greater

Valley Area Chamber

of Commerce the event

scheduled for August

15th, at the Alfa Build-

ing in LaFayette was

initially open to only

Chamber members, but

after receiving some

interest from members of

the community a limited

number of seats will be

open to the public for a

small fee.

Those interested in

attending the event can

contact the Chamber of

Commerce at (334)642-

1411 or croyster@

greatervalleyarea.com to

register. The fee is $10

for non-chamber mem-

bers who wish to attend

the event. The event will

take place at 12 noon

central time (1 p.m. ET)

on August 15, 2018.