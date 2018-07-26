GVACC to host Mayor Moody
The Greater Valley
Area Chamber of Com-
merce is sponsoring a
Lunch & Learn event on
August 15, 2018. The
event will feature a State
of the City address by
speaker LaFayette Mayor
Barry Moody. The event
which is normally re-
served for Chamber mem-
bers is offering a limited
number of seats for the
public for a small fee.
According to Carrie
Royster of the Greater
Valley Area Chamber
of Commerce the event
scheduled for August
15th, at the Alfa Build-
ing in LaFayette was
initially open to only
Chamber members, but
after receiving some
interest from members of
the community a limited
number of seats will be
open to the public for a
small fee.
Those interested in
attending the event can
contact the Chamber of
Commerce at (334)642-
1411 or croyster@
greatervalleyarea.com to
register. The fee is $10
for non-chamber mem-
bers who wish to attend
the event. The event will
take place at 12 noon
central time (1 p.m. ET)
on August 15, 2018.