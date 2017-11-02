GVACC to kick-off Shop Local campaign

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is again urging area residents to shop local during the holiday season by offering an incentive campaign.

Beginning Friday, November 3rd coupons will be available throughout the month of November in the Valley-Times News and The LaFayette Sun. These coupons are for purchases at local area Chamber Member retailers and restaurants. Use these coupons from November 3rd to December 15th for holiday shopping.

Coupons will be available in the Valley-Times News on November 3rd and November 17th. Coupons will be available in The LaFayette Sun on November 8th and November 22nd. Be sure to pick up copies of all the papers on the dates the coupons will be printed. Coupons may be used through December 15th. After December 15th the Chamber will collect the coupons from the businesses to determine a retailer and restaurant winner for this year’s Shop Local Campaign.

Retailers participating in the campaign include Beauty Mark ‘D, Chambley’s, Clark Interiors, Darden Bro’s Shoe Outlet, Farmers Home Furniture, George’s Farmers Market, Gibson’s Floor Covering, Merle Norman Cosmetic, Resurrect Antiques, SewingMachine.com, The Mane Event, The Polka Dot Box Boutique, and West Point Home. Restaurants participating in the campaign include Dairy Queen, Heart of the South, Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, Point Dining by Sage, and Terri’s Mill Village Café.

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce wants to remind everyone to Shop Local, Eat Local, and Stay Local.