GVACC updates county commission

By Alton Mitchell

The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce continues to see upward trends in the organization as Director Ashely Crane noted during the organizations quarterly report to members of the Chambers County Commission on Monday evening.

Director Crane gave an overall short, but sweet summary of the organizations accomplishments over the term of July through September of 2017. Highlighting the organizations accomplishments over the past three months was the addition of six new members to the Chamber.

In addition to the announcement of the six new members, Crane also advised commissioners of new businesses that have opened in the Greater Valley area over the past quarter. The Chambers also held its annual membership meeting which Crane was pleased to announce was the largest one in history with over 250 people in attendance.

The organization has a lot more planned in the coming quarter to continue to push its growth and community input forward to include seminars, two of which were held in the last quarter. The Chamber is also ambitious about welcoming new business to the Greater Valley area and growing its membership to the organization. The GVACC continually updates its events and accomplishments on its website.