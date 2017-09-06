Home News Hairstylist inks weekly talk show on WJCN Network
Hairstylist inks weekly talk show on WJCN Network

Hairstylist inks weekly talk show on WJCN Network

By Pamela Holloway

Celebrity Hairstylist-Tobby “THE King”, a local Hairstylist has inked a weekly Television deal: 9Two6 Stylz with Tobby The King TALKSHOW airing on WJCN Community Network.

9Two6 Stylz premiered on Aug. 28th & will run Season 1 for 12 consecutive weeks featuring local Hairstylist, Barbers, Makeup Artists, Models & Wardrobe Designers.
This show aires Weekly every Monday @ 5:30 pm C ST, Wed @ 9:30 am C ST, & Saturday 1& 5 pm CST…. on WJCN TV NETWORK & Online at www.wjcntv.com.
Weekly guests will be discussing topics that surrounds the World of Beauty & Fashion.

There’s a number of local Artisans that are set to be featured Weekly from Lafayette & Surrounding areas.

This show is promising to be an Informative, Inspirational, Educational dialogue of interest to All says Tobby “THE KING”.

I’m extremely honored to have been afforded such Opportunity & Platform to feature some of the Area›s Most Gifted & Knowledgeable Artisans sharing with the Community. 

Please go to www.wjcntv.com for a complete listing of Broadcasting Channels.

