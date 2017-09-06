Hairstylist inks weekly talk show on WJCN Network

By Pamela Holloway

Celebrity Hairstylist-Tobby “THE King”, a local Hairstylist has inked a weekly Television deal: 9Two6 Stylz with Tobby The King TALKSHOW airing on WJCN Community Network.

9Two6 Stylz premiered on Aug. 28th & will run Season 1 for 12 consecutive weeks featuring local Hairstylist, Barbers, Makeup Artists, Models & Wardrobe Designers.

This show aires Weekly every Monday @ 5:30 pm C ST, Wed @ 9:30 am C ST, & Saturday 1& 5 pm CST…. on WJCN TV NETWORK & Online at www.wjcntv.com.

Weekly guests will be discussing topics that surrounds the World of Beauty & Fashion.

There’s a number of local Artisans that are set to be featured Weekly from Lafayette & Surrounding areas.

This show is promising to be an Informative, Inspirational, Educational dialogue of interest to All says Tobby “THE KING”.

I’m extremely honored to have been afforded such Opportunity & Platform to feature some of the Area›s Most Gifted & Knowledgeable Artisans sharing with the Community.

Please go to www.wjcntv.com for a complete listing of Broadcasting Channels.