Hall named as Clemson coach

Lemanski Hall of Valley has been named defensive ends coach for Clemson’s 2018 football staff. He served the previous three years on Dabo Swinney’s staff as a defensive analyst.

The NCAA approved a 10th full time assistant coach starting with the 2018 season and Hall will fill that role. The rule goes into effect on January 9 and that will be Hall’s start date in that new position.

In Hall’s three years in the defensive analyst position the Tigers posted a 40-4 record and won the ACC Championship all three seasons. The program also advanced to the College Football Playoff all three years and won the National Championship in 2016.



Hall has known Swinney since they were teammates at Alabama between 1990-92. A native of Valley, Alabama, Hall was a starting linebacker on the 1992 Alabama National Championship team under Head Coach Gene Stallings. That team finished with a 13-0 record, the first Alabama team to win 13 games in a season.

That year Hall was a first-team All-SEC selection when he led the team in tackles with 70 and had five quarterback sacks. He was also named an honorable mention All-American by United Press International.

Hall had 76 tackles as a senior in 1993 when he helped Alabama to a 9-3-1 record and a No. 14 final Associated Press ranking. He was named a co-captain of that Alabama team. For his career, Hall played in 46 games and had 192 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight of which were sacks. He was named to the Alabama All Decade team for the 1990s. Alabama had a 40-9-1 record during his four years on the team (1990-93).

Hall was drafted by the Houston Oilers and played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. He was a starter for the Vikings in 2001, his next to the last season in the league. He played in 101 NFL games over nine seasons (1994-02).

After his playing career, Hall worked with the Tennessee Titans through the NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked as a recruiting coordinator and pro-performance director at D1 Sports Training and Therapy and as a strength and conditioning coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy. For the seven years prior to his arrival at Clemson, Hall was the linebackers coach at Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn.