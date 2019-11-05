Hallmark Channel Provides Homes to Tornado Victims

Tricia Waldrop searches the debris for family items. She found a doll in the rubble. The home was in the direct path of the EF-4 tornado in Beauregard. (Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com).

Drone photos from the hardest hits area of Beauregard, Alabama. (Joe Songer | jsonger@al.com).

By Ivana Hrynkiw | ihrynkiw@al.com

Beauregard will have a little help getting into the Christmas spirit this year with help from the Hallmark Channel.



A deadly EF-4 tornado ravaged the Lee County town of Beauregard in March, leaving 23 people dead, dozens injured, and miles of land and homes devastated. It’s not surprising to think the small, unincorporated town wouldn’t have much to celebrate this holiday season, especially after many were left homeless following the spring storm.



The Hallmark Channel is changing that, presenting new homes to the 15 families who lost theirs in the March 3 storm and hosting a giant Christmas celebration for the townspeople. The network built three of the 15 homes; Mend, the long-term recovery group for Lee County, contributed for another three homes. Other companies contributed for the other nine.



Beauregard’s holiday bash is part of the network’s new global initiative “Hometown Christmas.” The initiative is to bring the best of the holiday season to communities who need it most, according to a Hallmark spokesperson.



In addition to airing the houses reveal, Hallmark will serve a holiday meal for the Beauregard community “in the heart of the town” at the local church, a spokesperson said. The network will also will plant a living Christmas tree and bring Santa Claus to give toys to local children. Additionally, the church will host a program and performance by the church choir. “It is a true Hometown Christmas and a chance to bring help and hope this holiday season to the people in Beauregard,” spokesperson Pam Slay said.



The one-hour special called “Christmas Project Joy” will air December 10 on Hallmark Drama.



The storm injured about 90 people and seven or eight are still missing.

Hallmark Channels’ Hometown Christmas initiative was established to “celebrate cities and towns where the Christmas spirit knows no bounds,” Slay said. The campaign starts this week when Christmas comes early to David City, Nebraska– the birthplace of Hallmark cards founder Joyce C. Hall– which has suffered an economical hit in recent years, Slay said. On Wednesday, Hallmark will host a Christmas celebration and provide new lights, decorations, and a living tree to bring the community together to celebrate. There will be a holiday dinner prepared for more than 1,000 residents, along with a tree lighting, a candy cane wall for family photos, and Santa letter writing stations. Santa is also set to come into town, not in a sleigh, but instead in a 1910 Model T Ford– the most popular car in America when Hall started Hallmark nearly 110 years ago.



The secret of Earnestine’s prayer closet



Earnestine Reese, 72, has been recuperating from a broken hip suffered during the March 3 tornadoes in Lee County that killed 23 people and blew her home completely to the ground, except for her prayer closet.