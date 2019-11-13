Happenings

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

184th Church Anniversary on Sunday Nov. 17th at 2019 at 2pm cst with Rev Calvin B Marshall Pastor Theme God be with us The Lord hath done great things for us, where of we are glad Psalm 126:3

Mt Pisgah Baptist Church

A Western Style Christmas Celebration on Dec 14th at 6cst with lots of fun activities for everyone. Attire is Western tickets are $15.00 Ages 7 to 17 tickets are $5.00

Ozias Baptist church

rev. Vincent Elllison Jr. Pastor

Nov 17, at 2pm will have its Annual Choir Anniversary Guest Pastor will be Rev. Terry Magby. Nov 19th they will have Testimony Tuesday with guest Pastor Rev Frankie Hutchinson of Valley this event will start at 6pm cst.

The Rehope Missionary Baptist Church

5267 Co Rd 258 Lafayette AL observed Deacon and Deaconess Day Sunday November 17, 2019 11:15 am Worship service talk on theme Rehope’s very own Deacon Thomas Garrett theme keep the Masters charge Matthew 28:19-20 Everyone is invited

White Chapel CME Church

With Rev Daniel Todd Pastor will have its Family and friends day / homecoming on Nov 24th at 11am. The theme is “for I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Matthew 25 35-36 Revival service will be on Nov, 25-27th 6:30 nightly. Feasting on God’s Word Nov 25th thru 27th will be 6:30 nightly. Mon. Guest Minister Elder James Q Smith. Tues. Night Guest Minister Re. Doug Jones. Wed. night guest Minister is Rev. Loren Manley.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Annual Women’s Day of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 7259 County Road 267 Lanett, Rev. Shandor Calloway, Pastor Sunday November 17,11:30 AM ET Morning Speaker: Evangelist Stephanie Davenport Bethlehem BC, West Point,Ga3:00 PM ET Afternoon Speaker: Apostle Chastity Curry of God Of Another Chance Ministries Al &Ga Everyone is invited to come

Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church

Pastor Quinderus Jones. All are invited 2019 Women’s Conference “Doing it All Again” Friday November 15th 6:30PM, Saturday November 16th 9:00AM. Hosted by Prophetess Truely Finley Holloway Speakers are Apostle Darnell Edwards Body of Christ Ministries, Montgomery Al, First Lady Courtney Winston Sardis Baptist Church, LaFayette, Al , Pastor & Prophetess Vanita Bonner Libration Christian Ministries, Valley Al. Comes Expecting God To Do It for You.

Walking By Faith Deliverance Ministry

Welcome you to worship with us EVERY Sunday as we TEACH and PREACH the Word of God. Worship service starts at 10:00 A.M. CST. Bible Classes are held EVERY Wednesday at 5:30 P.M. CST. 628 Cherry Valley Lanett

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

Need a Ride to Church? We Gotcha!!! Just give us a call or send a text and we would love to have you and pick you up. Call or text 334-741-7134 or 706-518-4044

Disciples Temple

Has worship services each Sunday except the 5th Sunday. Sunday School 9 am, Worship Service 9:45

Disciples Temple Church Fall Fellowship Singing program

On November 16th at 4pm Theme is Praise to the Lord for His love and faithfulness. Mistress of ceremony Patricia Smith. Each group has 2 songs.