Harmon named Opelika Firefighter of the Year
News
Harmon named Opelika Firefighter of the Year

Harmon named Opelika Firefighter of the Year

B shift’s candidate for Firefighter of the Year is Captain Ashley Harmon. Captain Harmon is a twenty-three-year veteran of the Opelika Fire Department. Captain Harmon came to the Opelika Fire Department after spending several years volunteering in his community with the Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Captain Harmon has proven himself over the years as an important member of the Opelika Fire Department team.

Aside from his passion as a firefighter, he also enjoys “tinkering” on any type of equipment or machinery he can get his hands on. Throughout his twenty-three-year career, Captain Harmon has always been the “go-to guy” for all equipment and truck repairs within the department. His knowledge of fire apparatus equipment and pumps has been an advantage to the fire department and other departments throughout the City over the years.

The City auto shop frequently gets advice from Captain Harmon on such things such as fire pump repair, relief valve pressure, and priming pump issues. Captain Harmon is always there to give assistant and/or repair the problem, even if it involves small engine repair. The running joke around the fire department is that the only thing Captain Harmon can’t fix is a broken heart, but he can talk to you about it.

Not only has Captain Harmon been a blessing to the Opelika Fire Department, he has been a dedicated servant to the people in his community in which he lives. His experience over the years has landed Captain Harmon the Chief of the Union Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Captain Harmon is married to Dori and they have two girls Tori and Maci. Captain Harmon and his family are active in Penton Church of God.

Captain Harmon has been second in command on B shifts for many years. His experience in the fire service has been an advantage for the Opelika Fire Department. On March 12, 2013, Captain Harmon acted as the incident commander for what is said to be the largest fire in Opelika, the abandoned West Point Stevens Mill. The fire already had a good head start on the fire department once Captain Harmon and his crew arrived on the scene. Initially, Captain Harmon ordered an interior attack on the fire, but the oil soaked floors quickly accelerated. Captain Harmon, through his experience, made the decision to pull back to a defensive attack, not willing to risk life over an abandoned building. This proved to be a wise decision. It was only a short time after pulling back that the walls of the burning structure started to collapse in the same location the initial attack started. The fire burned and smoldered for over a week, but thankfully no life or other property was lost in the incident.

Captain Harmon also was in command during the Leshner Mill Fire on November 15, 2016. His experience on the West Point Steven Mill fire once again came to the aid of the Opelika Fire Department in protecting life and property.

