Hasty pudding, a blast from the past

By Paul Richardson

I grew up in the South, and that means I had a grandma who was an excellent cook, but it also means that, throughout my childhood, we always used the word ‘dinner’ for the mid day meal and Super for the night time chow down. Most people I knew did the same.

Were we mis-informed, or were my relatives trying to confuse me? What, exactly, did it all mean?

I’m ashamed to admit that until very recently I had just chalked this up as one of those South vs. North things, and not really considered its origin at all.

But recently, while researching another article about how many meals we eat each day, and why, I came across a few things that cleared up the mystery once and for all.

Wikipedia (the free on line encyclopedia) explains that while most Americans use ‘dinner’ and ‘supper’ interchangeably, the two words can also make a distinction between a light, informal late-evening meal eaten with family (supper), and a grander affair (dinner).

Like a dinner party, imagine inviting friends over for a ‘supper party’. Sounds strange, doesn’t it?

Dictionary.com further explains that ‘dinner’ doesn’t necessarily imply a particular time, but rather refers to the main meal of the day, whenever it occurs. And on NPR, food historian Helen Zoe Veit points out that in the past, especially in farming communities, the noon meal was the biggest one of the day, which would explain why, in certain parts of the south, the word ‘dinner’ has persisted as a reference to the noon, rather than evening, meal. It also helps explain why ‘supper’ has become a distinctly southern word.

What about you, Super or dinner, or does it really matter?

While frequently a stable in the kitchens of yore, today it is almost unheard of. Although its roots reach back to Europe, this grain-based dessert began evolving into a uniquely American staple when American settlers first landed on Plymouth Rock. So it is safe to say, it’s considered a traditional Colonial dish.

But actually, the origins of Hasty Pudding go back to the Middle Ages when gruels or porridges of flour or oats mixed with milk or water were cooked for hours in a pot over an open fire.

For the British recipe, take a quart of milk and four bay leaves, set it on the fire to boil, beat up the yolks of two eggs, and stir in a little salt. Beat in your eggs, then, with a wooden spoon in one hand, and flour in the other, stir it in till it is of a good thickness, but not too thick. Let it boil, and keep it stirring, then pour it into a dish, and flick pieces of butter here and there.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, the Colonial version of Hasty Pudding is pretty much the same, “a mush containing cornmeal or wheat flour stirred to a thick batter in milk or water.”

The consistency is similar to that of a pancake mix, then fried like a Hoecake. Sometimes New Englanders would add pumpkin to their pudding.

Another common name for Hasty Pudding is Indian pudding. The recipes are very similar, except Indian pudding, also known as Indian bread or Indian meal, that recipe includes molasses and oftentimes ginger and nutmeg as additional flavorings.

Why is it called ‘Hasty Pudding’ when it takes hours to cook?

While many different puddings and porridges were popular dishes during the seventeenth century, some pudding recipes that were able to be cooked faster became known as “pudding in haste” or “hasty pudding” due to their shorter cooking time.

Early English cookbooks, but these use wheat flour, rye flour, oatmeal, ground rice, crumbled bread or cake, or other cereals and starches in place of the corn meal. Further, there are records that various Indian tribes in the New World were making some form of corn meal gruel or pudding. But it is exactly the combination of the ancient techniques with the indigenous New World crop, corn, flavored with the colonial products of ginger, nutmeg, and molasses, which I believe make Indian pudding a contender for our national dish.

As I say, Hasty Pudding has nearly disappeared from modern American tables and cookbooks. However, a holiday meal or a Sunday family gathering might just be the perfect time to revisit this old-time traditional dish.