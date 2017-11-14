Mrs. Hattie Handy Manning, 96, of LaFayette died Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church, LaFayette on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Dr. Randy B. Kelley officiating. Interment will be in the Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 10, 2017 at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette, from 5:00 p.m. (CST) to 7:00 p.m. (CST).

Hattie was born January 20, 1921 to the late Elisha S. and Essie J. Handy in Snow Hill, Alabama. Her family relocated to LaFayette shortly after she was born. She graduated from Chambers County Training School, LaFayette, where her father was the school principal. In addition, Hattie was a 1943 graduate of Tuskegee University receiving both B. S. and M. A. degrees in Home Economics. She began her teaching career at the Snow Hill Institute as a Home Economics instructor and later taught in the Eufaula School District until her retirement. Hattie was a faithful member of Powell Chapel United Methodist Church for many, many years, serving in several roles including Board of Trustees and the Finance Committee.

Hattie is survived by her brother: Albert E. (Cathy) Handy, Westbury, New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great grandnieces and nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Essie J. Handy Cemetery Association, c/o Farmers and Merchants Bank, LaFayette, Alabama.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at

www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.