Have inmates clean up the highway litter

Letter to the Editor:

It is a disgrace the amount of litter on the highways in Chambers County.

Entering Chambers Co. from Randolph Co has the appearance of a trash bin. Highway 77 North and section of 431 South have many areas where trash is the overwhelming view as opposed to the country sites. Oh lest we forget highway 50 east and west.

First, why does someone want to dispose of their trash on highways?

Second why do inmates no longer perform trash details along the highways? They need to put something back into this county as tax payers are footing the bill while they are incarcerated.

Looks to me it would help them to learn some responsibility and respect for what they do have while being incarcerated.
Why don’t people take pride on our county?

Randy Talley
LaFayette, Alabama

