Health center opens in LaFayette

The new Chambers County Quality Health Care facility officially opened Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by the Greater valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

The center, located at 404 Ninth Avenue SW in LaFayette, will provide primary health care for citizens throughout surrounding areas.

It is affiliated with Quality of Life Health Services Inc., the largest system of federally qualified community health centers in the State of Alabama.

Office hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. CDT (closed for lunch) Monday through Friday.