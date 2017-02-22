Home News Henderson crowned Miss Panacea
Henderson crowned Miss Panacea
Henderson crowned Miss Panacea

A1 Henderson
Henderson crowned Miss Panacea

By: Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

Chambers Academy recently held its annual beauty pageant, crowning Sophomore beauty, Mary Grayson Henderson, the 2016-2017 Miss Panacea.

Henderson also won Miss Congeniality which is voted on by fellow contestants. Melissa Milford was chosen as Senior beauty. Laney Leavins was chosen as Junior Beauty and also Miss Photogenic in the pageant.

7th grade beauty, Alexis Smith was crowned Junior Miss Panacea. Rounding out the court was Kamdyn Oliver, 8th grade beauty and Peyton Lamb, 9th grade beauty. Rebecca Howard was named Miss Congeniality in the Junior Miss age group.
Photos by Jody Stewart

