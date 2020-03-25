Here’s the latest on Covid-19 from EAMC

Current Count in EAMC’s service area:

As of 4:30 p.m., Lee County has 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Chambers County has 2 and Tallapoosa County has 1.

Supplies Needed and How to Donate

Earlier today, a message was inadvertently released stating a need of specific supplies for EAMC. We are not out of supplies, but we are carefully monitoring them as we are going through some items at a faster pace than we would normally. Our suppliers are promising we will receive our normal allocations, but they cannot guarantee additional supplies as other hospitals are asking for them as well. With our allocations being normal, but our usage being higher than normal, that is where we see a possible shortage in the days ahead. As a result, we are asking businesses that have access to the following items to please consider donating them in the coming days:

Isolation gowns: non-sterile, impervious

Masks: surgical, procedure, ear loop, ear loop with face shield, or fog-free procedure mask

Latex gloves: exam, nitrile or chemo

Hand sanitizer: 70% ethyl alcohol

Businesses may bring these items to the collection site outside of EAMC’s Main Lobby between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each weekday. An EAMC representative will be there to collect the supplies.

Masks

If members of the community are interested in sewing fabric masks for use in case supplies of traditional masks run out , please visit the East Alabama Mask Makers Facebook group page.

Nursing Home Update

EAMC-owned nursing homes (Oak Park and EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home) have created an “Adopt A Resident” program. In this program, nursing home staff have each been assigned several residents. Staff members make time to visit with each of the residents every day. During this visit, nursing home staff are offering various one-on-one activities. Some of the activities include planting flowers, enjoying a snack, listening to music, and playing dominoes. This social interaction has been very beneficial to the residents. In the days ahead, the nursing homes will be implementing an opportunity for families of their residents to schedule a video chat with their resident. In addition to dedicated one-on-one activities with each resident, the nursing homes are also celebrating residents’ birthdays. Several local schools have sent letters to the residents and the nursing home staff have been delivering the letters to the residents and reading to them.

Public Urged to Write Nursing Home Residents

With nursing homes and other long-term facilities under a state order not to have visitors, some people have asked how they can help. The simplest way would be to send a greeting card or letter that could be shared with any of our residents at Oak Park, the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home or at our Skilled Nursing Facility. Please use the address here:

Nursing Home Resident

Oak Park

1365 Gatewood Drive

Auburn, AL 36830

Proper infection control protocols are in place to ensure this can be done while maintaining the safety of our residents and staff.

What to do if You Think You Have COVID-19

EAMC released information on its website that provides detailed instructions about what to do if residents think they have COVID-19. The information can be found here.

For the latest information and updates on COVID-19 in our community, visit eamc.org/coronavirus.

Drive-through Collections Sites

As of Monday afternoon, 69 people had provided specimens for testing at one of four labs. That’s exactly 600 at that location since last Monday. At EAMC-Lanier, 12 collection kits were taken today.

Screening and Testing

From 7:30 – a.m. – 2 p.m. today, there were 858 calls to the 528-SICK hotline. Since the hotline started on March 2, they have received 6,555 calls.

Hours for our 334-528-SICK hotline are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Specimen collection will continue daily at HealthPlus and at EAMC-Lanier, but is based on available supplies. Also, appointments can only be made by through the 334-528-SICK hotline. Click the link below for more information on how that works.

For more information about when to seek screening, go here.

COVID-19 Results

When someone has a specimen collected to be tested for COVID-19, it may take up to 7 days before the results are provided, but the average return time is 4 days. The patient will receive a call from the EAMC, ADPH and/or an independent lab with their test results. The wait time is due to the amount of tests the labs are receiving nationwide as the pandemic spreads.

Shelter in Place at Home

EAMC is asking everyone to shelter in place at home. Sheltering in place means you stay at home with immediate family members only and should not leave your home except for essential activities such as food, medical care, or work. You should not host gatherings of people outside of your immediate family. You should also maintain a 6-foot distance from other people as much as possible, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Employers Should Be Screening Their Employees Before Work

Businesses that are still operating should be screening their employees every day, prior to allowing them to enter the premises. While every business may not be able to check the temperature of their employees, they can ask them these key questions:

Do you have a cough?

Are you having difficulty breathing?

Do you have muscle aches or body aches?

Do you feel like you have a fever?

Have you traveled anywhere in the past 14 days?

Have you been around anyone who has traveled in the past 14 days?

Do you feel sick in any way?

If they answer yes to any of these symptoms, you should strongly consider sending your employees home and telling them to shelter in place at home.

Also, as a reminder, we cannot test every person who has any of these symptoms just to clear them to go back to work. Collection kits are limited and must be reserved for patients who meet screening criteria for testing. People with symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, and/or fever can contact their physician or 334-528-SICK for screening.