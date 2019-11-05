Heritage Days this Weekend in Fredonia

In addition to great new entertainment, this year’s Fredonia Heritage Day offers several special prizes.



Coupled with free parking and free admission, the Nov. 2 festival is a good family location destination. As always, Heritage Day is held on the grounds of and inside the historic Fredonia Community House, 6160 Chambers County Road 222 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Eastern time. Thanks



Top prize will be a Yeti cooler valued at $375, given by Richard and Janet Coggins in memory of Calvin and Louise Purcell Smedley and J.R. Coggins. There will also be a lazy susan handcrafted and given by Dip ‘n Dap woodturners and quilters and a vintage cross stitched wall hanging from Chris and JJ Frickert. Tickets — $2 each or 3 for $5 — are available on the day of the event or from any Fredonia Heritage Board member.



Headlining the entertainment will be the renown Lard Bucket Band with sounds including bluegrass, rock and gospel. They will perform three sets one-and-a-half hours each. Noted area performer Kevin Dunn will open the event with a gospel number. There will also be presentations by Wiregrass and Amber and the Dixieland Bluegrass Band.



“We’re fortunate to again have crafters offering the items our festival is known for,” said Fredonia Heritage President JJ Frickert. “We can definitely help with your Christmas shopping.”



Heritage Day always offers a wide range of Southern treats and festival foods. “With free parking and admission, this festival is a real bargain in all that we offer,” she said