HHS grant to help LaFayette with possible new health center

By Alton Mitchell

News of a federal grant was released late last week and that news is great news for LaFayette and its hopes of acquiring a new health care center in the near future. One of the grant recipients is a company that has expressed strong interest in opening a health clinic in the city of LaFayette.

It was on July 11th of this year when Rhonda Lipscomb of Quality of Life Health Services made the trip to LaFayette and addressed the city council of the company’s interest in locating a healthcare clinic in the city of LaFayette.

Mrs. Lipscomb explained the fifty plus year history of Quality of Life Health Services that runs its centers under the name Community Health Centers. She explained about the 22 locations already in service around the state of Alabama and the hopes of making LaFayette the 23rd.

On Thursday the United States Department of Health and Human Services awa#rd more than $50 million for new health center sites to 75 health centers in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Federated State of Micronesia. Of the $50 million approximately $1,766, 667 is headed to the state of Alabama for three new centers.

Gasden, AL based Quality of Life Health Services Inc. will receive $775,000. The grants are for health centers that are community based and can deliver comprehensive, culturally competent, high-quality primary health care services. These services can integrate pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse, and oral health service into their facilities.

During her visit to LaFayette in July Mrs. Lipscomb did not disclose all the services that will be offered at the LaFayette facility if it was to be built. She did however highlight some of the services being provided at other locations including; telemedicine, non-methadone based drug treatments, eye care, medical care, dental care, and much more. She also highlighted new programs being put in place in Etowah County in which the health services are provided to children at local schools and the use of mobile units to provide healthcare.