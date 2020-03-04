High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest of Two

By Gator Kincaid

Lanett Police issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding the arrest of two individuals regarding a high-speed chase:



On February 26, 2020, at approximately 12:00 am officers from the Lanett Police Department attempted to stop a yellow sedan traveling at a high rate of speed in the Shawmut community. When the car approached the railroad tracks at 17th avenue SW the driver did not slow and went airborne over the tracks. Lanett officers then radioed that they were in pursuit.



The driver of the yellow sedan took officers into Huguley at a high rate of speed. The offender evaded officers attempt to use spike strips, nearly striking the officers and then turned down Phillips Rd headed toward Valley. As they crossed the bridge Valley PD. assisted with the pursuit. The offender led officers all the way to Lee Rd 390 where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. At that point, both the driver and passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran.



The female passenger, Jamilah LaShae Burley, was caught very quickly and was taken into custody without further incident. She was charged with Attempting to Elude. The driver, Eddie Lee Webb, was caught after a foot chase into the woods. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest.