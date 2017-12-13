High speed chase results in drugs, cash seizure

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

What started as simple traffic stop on a Chambers County roadway led to a daring high-speed chase and eventual crash that landed two Alabama men in jail facing a long list of charges and pulling more than $1,500 worth of illegal street drugs off the streets with the assistance of various agencies.

According to information released by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the agency observed a burgundy sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 85 on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at a high rate of speed. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy began to pursue the sedan in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 for a traffic stop for the speeding infraction.

As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near exit 78 Fob James Drive, the vehicle accelerated to the next exit on along the freeway, exit 79 U.S. Highway 29 near Valley and exited on the busy roadway with the deputy still in pursuit. A pursuit then began along U.S. Highway 29 into the city of Valley.

As the vehicle pursuit sped through Valley officers from the Valley Police Department joined in the chase from the opposing direction. The vast showing of law enforcement in both directions began to box in the sedan, which led to the driver having to take an evasive maneuver in an attempt to elude capture.

As law enforcement closed in on the sedan from both ends of U.S. 29 the driver made a daring turn in a final attempt to elude officers. The result of that maneuver landed the vehicle in a grassy embankment of a local business, Quick Way Cleaners. The result of the turn was a crash into that embankment that led to two suspects bailing from the vehicle on foot. Deputies and Valley officers pursued the suspects on foot and were able to quickly nab both men.

Law enforcement officials searched the crashed sedan and yielded a large amount of illegal narcotics during that search. Deputies indicate they were able to find an estimated $1,500 worth of illegal drugs in the vehicle. Among the drugs seized included methamphetamine, crack, cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale. Deputies also seized an undisclosed amount of cash during the search.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two suspects as Brian Preston, 32, of Cusseta, Alabama and George Bolton, 32, of Wetumpka, Alabama. Both men were taken into custody near the scene and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility a short time later.

The two men are facing a long list of charges in relationship to the chase and the drug seizure. Preston is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a control substance-crack cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana second. Bolton is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-crack cocaine, and unlawful possession of marijuana second.

As of Monday evening, jail logs showed both men were still in custody at the Chambers County Detention Facility. George Tracy Bolton was being held on bonds totally nearly $60,000 and Brian Lamar Preston is also being held on bonds that total nearly $60,000. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department has not indicated that there were any injuries as a result of the pursuit on Sunday evening.