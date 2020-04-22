Home News Featured Stories High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage
High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage
Featured Stories
0

High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage

0
0
LaFayette-City-Lake-
now viewing

High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage

Remodeling to Begin Soon on New City Hall

Now You Can Pay Power Bill Online

Fountain Turned Blue in Honor of First Responders

Man Accused of Murder Bites Corrections Officer

Census Bureau Delays Counting Due to Coronavirus

Unlike Others, Local Nursing Home Keeps Residents Safe

Chambers County Declares Local State of Emergency

County, John Soules Amend Agreement

Mike's Musings:

My Garden of Life: Hardly working or Working Hard

LaFayette City Lake
Wind Creek State Park
Hail storm Tallapoosa County
Picture of storm wall taken in Tallapoosa County

By Jody Stewart

The weather took the spotlight this past Sunday when a 3-stage storm passed over Alabama. Many West Chambers residents were awakened around 7am Sunday morning with a loud clap of thunder and the sound of high winds.

West Chambers County was hit with high winds that took the roof off of one home and caused many downed trees, which blocked roads in many directions. The local West Chamber Fire Department volunteers were first on the scene. Working in the rain, the volunteers used their own chainsaws and tractors to make roads safe by removing debris and trees that were blocking the roads.

Local Insurance agent Dori Harmon said, “With the high winds we have experienced everyone should walk around his or her house and visually inspect the roof of their home and look for missing shingles. If you believe you have had storm damage to your home, get a quote from a professional and make sure they specify the damage was weather related. Then contact your insurance agent.”

While high winds did not accompany the storms that came through the later part of the day, the rainfall was extremely heavy. Reports of up to 9 inches of rain fell across Chambers County causing flash flooding.

Tallapoosa County just north of Chambers experienced much more devastating winds and hail. Wind Creek, a popular campground for many, had straight-line winds that caused trees to fall like dominos. Many RV’s, boats and vehicles were damaged or totaled. Thankfully no injuries have been reported.

Future forecast shows another line of storms are in store for Alabama this Thursday and another possible line of storms for this weekend. Stay weather alert.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Now You Can Pay Power Bill Online

The LaFayette Sun 0
1sr-grader-Roper-Pollard-getting-a-visit-from-the-Easter-Bunny

Three High School Students Make Easter Special for Elementary Kids

The LaFayette Sun 0

Your Support is Appreciated

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video