High Winds, Torrential Rain Cause Considerable Damage

LaFayette City Lake

Wind Creek State Park

Hail storm Tallapoosa County

Picture of storm wall taken in Tallapoosa County

By Jody Stewart

The weather took the spotlight this past Sunday when a 3-stage storm passed over Alabama. Many West Chambers residents were awakened around 7am Sunday morning with a loud clap of thunder and the sound of high winds.



West Chambers County was hit with high winds that took the roof off of one home and caused many downed trees, which blocked roads in many directions. The local West Chamber Fire Department volunteers were first on the scene. Working in the rain, the volunteers used their own chainsaws and tractors to make roads safe by removing debris and trees that were blocking the roads.



Local Insurance agent Dori Harmon said, “With the high winds we have experienced everyone should walk around his or her house and visually inspect the roof of their home and look for missing shingles. If you believe you have had storm damage to your home, get a quote from a professional and make sure they specify the damage was weather related. Then contact your insurance agent.”



While high winds did not accompany the storms that came through the later part of the day, the rainfall was extremely heavy. Reports of up to 9 inches of rain fell across Chambers County causing flash flooding.



Tallapoosa County just north of Chambers experienced much more devastating winds and hail. Wind Creek, a popular campground for many, had straight-line winds that caused trees to fall like dominos. Many RV’s, boats and vehicles were damaged or totaled. Thankfully no injuries have been reported.



Future forecast shows another line of storms are in store for Alabama this Thursday and another possible line of storms for this weekend. Stay weather alert.