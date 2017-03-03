Home News Featured Stories Hike/Bike/Run highlights LaFayette Day on April 8
Hike/Bike/Run highlights LaFayette Day on April 8
Hike/Bike/Run highlights LaFayette Day on April 8

A1 LaFayette Day
Hike/Bike/Run highlights LaFayette Day on April 8

Alec Welch and LaWard Thomas holding one of this year’s LaFayette Day T-shirts. Also in the picture is Neal McCurdy. Alec and LaWard live in the LaFayette area and attend Valley Haven.
There are many traditions in our area, but none as well known and well publicized as Hike/Bike/Run. The tradition, which began 41 years ago was extended into LaFayette twenty years ago. This part of Hike/Bike/Run is called LaFayette Day for Valley Haven and Hike/Bike/Run.
“On Saturday, April 8th, hundreds of people will be in LaFayette to participate in LaFayette Day for Valley Haven. This annual event gives everyone an opportunity to take part in a really fun event,” says Craig Brown, Executive Director of Valley Haven School.

“Hike/Bike/Run started as a small fundraiser to supplement the local match for Valley Haven,” Brown said. “It has now grown to be the single biggest source of local support for Valley Haven. With LaFayette Day, many more people have been able to help Valley Haven School, our area school for children and adults with special needs. The reason for the continued growth of Hike/Bike/Run is that people want to be a part of helping Valley Haven.”

For more information on LaFayette Day or to sign up for the car show, call Brown at 334-756-2868 at Valley Haven School or Lynn Oliver at (334) 219-1890.

LaFayette Day for Hike/Bike/Run will include Arts and Crafts, kids rides and games, A Fireman’s Competition, Antique & Classic & Show Cars, a Motorcycle Ride, fun, food, Bar-B-Que, a full day of musical entertainment, and much more. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT. All the events take place around LaFayette’s Court Square.

“When you support Valley Haven, you know you are doing something good-something that really helps our special citizens. When Hike/Bike/Run is a success, everyone feels good about the success of LaFayette Day and Hike/Bike/Run,” stated Lynn Oliver, LaFayette Day Chairperson. “It has often been said that this area’s greatest asset is its people. Our residents demonstrate time and again how caring this area’s residents are.”

The members of the LaFayette Day Committee are: Lynn Oliver, Chair, Craig Brown, Chris Busby, Don Cleveland, Mike Ellis, Neita Golden, Randy Hudson, Matt and Katie Hurst, Jeff Jones, Stanley Tucker, Jo Ellen Weldon, Keith and Audrey Wilkerson, James Williams, J.T. Barker and Neal McCurdy.
Everyone is encouraged to join the LaFayette Day for Valley Haven on Saturday, April 8th and Hike/Bike/Run at Valley Haven on May 6th. It is great fun for the participants and a way for everyone to help to provide this valuable service.

