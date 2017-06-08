History of the B-17

By Paul Richardson

In August 1934, the United States ordered a new multi-engine bomber which had to be able to defend itself. This was to become the B-17 Flying Fortress, the most iconic bomber of the second world war.

Here are some amazing facts you probably won’t know about this mighty bomber!

The prototype B-17 Bomber was built at the company’s own expense and was a fusion of the features of Boeing XB-15 and Boeing 247 Transport Aircraft.

Initially, it could carry a payload of 2200 kg along with (5) .30-cal. machine guns.

The prototype crashed, and it could not complete the evaluation, and the future of the B-17 seemed very bleak.

Through a loophole in the law, Boeing managed to sell 13 improved prototypes to the US Army, and they proved very successful.

The name Flying Fortress was coined by a reporter of the Seattle Times and from there on became the trademark for Boeing. Although various models of the B-17 Flying Fortress were produced, the B-17G was the one that was liked the most.

A B-17G weighed 65,000 pounds and could cruise at a speed of 150 mph, peaking at 287 mph. It could attain a service ceiling of 35,600 feet, and carry a 9600 pounds payload.

The (4) Wright R-1820 Cyclone engines could produce 1200 HP each.

The B-17 Flying Fortress was used in every single World War II combat zone.

The US 8th Air Force arrived in England in 1942 with the sole mission of destroying Germany’s ability to wage war by any means necessary, be it carpet bombing or precision bombing.

On August 17th, 1942 eighteen B-17s went into wartime service on a bombing raid over Nazi-held territory in Europe, hitting railway networks and strategic points.

Subsequently, Operation Aphrodite was launched, during which the US Air Force carried out precision bombing against bunkers and hardened enemy targets.

Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., the brother of future US President John F. Kennedy, died during the raid.

During the month of January 1943, the Allies carried out the Combined Bomber Offensive against the Germans.

The B-17 was chosen by the Americans while the British primarily chose the Wellington or Lancaster bomber.

The US would attack during the day while the British would carry out operations during the night. The result was severe damage to Nazi morale as well as to the capability to fight back.

The three most costly raids saw the loss of dozens of B-17s and hundreds of lives.

August 17th, 1943, 376 bombers were sent out to attack a ball-bearing plant in Schweinfurt and Regensburg, 60 were lost.

October 14th,1944, 291 B-17s sent to the same location, 77 were lost.

January 11th, 1944, 663 B-17s sent to bomb various industries in Germany. Bad weather brought down this number to 238 out of which 60 were lost.

After the war ended, many B-17s were converted into commercial aircraft and purchased for VIP transport and rescue missions.

Still, B-17s were used during the Korean War and for analyzing nuclear mushroom clouds for experimental purposes. By the time production ended in 1945, Boeing along with Douglas & Vega had built 12,731 bombers.

The B-17 was operated by almost all countries either militarily or commercially in Asia, North America, South America and Europe due to their versatility.

The last airworthy B-17 left is in Europe and is known as The Sally B. It is now based in Imperial War Museum in Duxford, England, and still flies at air shows across the UK and Europe.

