Hobby Lobby opens in LaGrange

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

The New Year has brought with it new business and jobs to West Georgia as Hobby Lobby held a grand opening on Monday for its new location in the city of LaGrange. The new store is a welcomed beacon for residents in Troup and Chambers County who no longer have to commute for their favorite arts and crafts store.

Hobby Lobby constructed a new store located on LaFayette Parkway near the LaGrange Mall. The new retailer brings 55,000 square feet of retail space to the city of LaGrange. The retailer first announced its plans to locate in the area on LaFayette Parkway in early October of last year.

Hobby Lobby held a soft opening on Friday, but held its official grand opening on Monday morning to include free chicken mini’s provided by Chick-fil-A. Residents from LaGrange and neighboring communities poured into the new store, many filling up shopping carts as they browsed through the store.

The new store is a welcomed sight to LaGrange as it brings a total of 55 jobs to the city of more than 30,000. The jobs pay more than $15 for full-time employees and more than $10 per hour for part-time employees. The new jobs put a dent in the 4.4% unemployment rate that plagues LaGrange. It is estimated that 85 percent of the employees at the new Hobby Lobby store reside in LaGrange and Troup County.

The store becomes the first in the Troup-Chambers County region and provides shoppers of Hobby Lobby a new location that is not 40 miles away. Prior to the opening of the new store shoppers of Hobby Lobby would travel more than 40 miles away to the nearest stores located in Opelika, Columbus, or Newnan.

Hobby Lobby becomes the latest retailer to join the redevelopment efforts occurring around the LaGrange Mall. Several new stores have opened or are under construction at the only mall serving Troup County New retailers include Hobby Lobby, Dunham’s Sports, Aspen Dental, and Firehouse Subs among many others in the works in the area.