Congratulations to John P. Powell Middle School’s 2017-2018 Spelling Bee winners.

Students participated in the school-wide Spelling Bee.

The Champions are as follows: 1st place – LaMiracle Hodges; 2nd place – Kyndahl Oliver; 3rd place – Emrald Wilkens.

Winners will compete in the​ county Spelling Bee on February 8th.