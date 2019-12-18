Home Invasion Results in Two People Shot

Lanett police say two people were shot in what appears to be a robbery at a home in Lanett.



“On Wednesday’s Dec 11th, 2019, in the early afternoon, the Lanett Police Department responded to a residence on East 20th St in reference to a shooting. Officers received information three black males entered this residence and demanded money from the resident. In the course of the encounter the resident received a gunshot wound to the leg. One offender received a gunshot wound to the chest, “ said Chief Johnny Wood.



Investigators say both subjects suffering from gunshot wounds were hospitalized and so far are reported to be in stable condition.



Anyone with information regarding this incidence is asked to contact Sgt. Phillip Hancock of the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5236 or Crimestoppers at 334-756-8200. You can remain anonymous.