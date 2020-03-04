Home Runs Propel Lady Rebels to two Softball Wins

Photo by Ashley Oliver

Catcher, Megan Ware, tags out a Springwood baserunner at home

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Lady Rebels logged a big 6-3 win over the Lakeside Chiefs Tuesday. Chloe Mitcham pitched the entire game striking out 8 and walking 7 in 33 batters faced. Lindsey Fuller and Makayla Foster led the ladies, each going 2 for 4 hitting and each recording 2 RBI’s. Bailey Allen, Lexi Smith, Megan Ware and Chloe Mitcham each had a hit in the win.



The ladies followed up the win with another win over Springwood in rival play. The Rebels defeated Springwood 7-1 with Megan Ware leading the team going 2 for 3 hitting with a homerun, a single and 3 RBI’s. Bailey Allen went 1 for 2 with a walk, Kayla Chambers was 2 for 4 with a RBI. Chloe Mitcham was 1 for 3 and Brandalon Rombokas was 1 for 3 with a walk. Chloe Mitcham again got the start allowing 4 hits and 1 run. Mitcham struck out 6 batters of the 26 faced.



The ladies faced Lakeside again on Friday to end the week with a 7-4 loss against the Chiefs. Makayla Foster led the team hitting going 2 for 2 at the plate. Bailey Allen went 2 for 4 with a homerun and a single. Kayla Chambers, Megan Ware and Natalie Lovelace all had hits in the game. Chloe Mitcham faced 31 batters in the circle, walking 3 and striking out 7.