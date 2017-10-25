Home Local Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer
Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer
Local
Local
News
Top Stories
0

Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer

0
0
10-25-17 Hope Heals Walk 04
now viewing

Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer

10-25-17 Club Addiction
now playing

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

Deadly month in Chambers County - Gun related shootings up

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

10-25-17 Sledge home
now playing

Possible arson at Sledge home

Stray dog issue worsens; City to take action

Tax holiday set for 2018

Meeting dates changed

10-25-17 9-0 Rebels are Region Champs with win against Abbeville Braxton Allen Mitchell Lee
now playing

Bulldogs mount comeback to finish Ranburne, 33-22

Valley man arrested for LaFayette club shooting

Humor - Keeping your mouth shut!

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

Being diagnosed with any disease is mind boggling.

When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, I learned how important it was to talk about it, said Jeanette Jones, the founder of Hope Heals Within.
Lafayette had its first annual Hope Heals Within cancer walk on Saturday morning, with a memorial service following.

The walk was led by the Lafayette Bulldog cheerleaders. People from the community and different churches came out to walk and support the cause as well.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. But speaking with Jones, she stated that she doesn›t want people to just focus on breast cancer in October. She said raise the awareness every day, because it’s so very important.

Hope Heals Within support group started September 16th, with seven people in attendance. 

 Proceeds from the walk will go to three local ladies that are experiencing chemotherapy at the EAMC Cancer Center. 
 Their next meeting is Saturday November 18th @ 11o’clock at Superior Tax Service in LaFayette.

Related posts:

  1. Walk for breast cancer
  2. Cancer walk a big success
  3. October all about Breast Cancer Awareness
  4. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Together We Are Stronger Than Cancer
slandon
Related Posts
10-25-17 Club Addiction

2 dead, 9 shot at Lanett nightclub

slandon 0

Deadly month in Chambers County – Gun related shootings up

slandon 0

Opelika woman found shot to death in Chambers

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video