Hope Heals Within walks for breast cancer

Being diagnosed with any disease is mind boggling.

When I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, I learned how important it was to talk about it, said Jeanette Jones, the founder of Hope Heals Within.

Lafayette had its first annual Hope Heals Within cancer walk on Saturday morning, with a memorial service following.

The walk was led by the Lafayette Bulldog cheerleaders. People from the community and different churches came out to walk and support the cause as well.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. But speaking with Jones, she stated that she doesn›t want people to just focus on breast cancer in October. She said raise the awareness every day, because it’s so very important.

Hope Heals Within support group started September 16th, with seven people in attendance.

Proceeds from the walk will go to three local ladies that are experiencing chemotherapy at the EAMC Cancer Center.

Their next meeting is Saturday November 18th @ 11o’clock at Superior Tax Service in LaFayette.