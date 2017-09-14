Houston’s big game leads Bulldogs to win

Photos by Pam Holloway

The LaFayette Bulldogs got their second win of the season on Friday night with a 24-6 victory over area foe the Vincent Yellow Jackets.

It was a great night for football at Bulldog Stadium.

The weather was clear and cool and the atmosphere was set for football.

The Bulldogs didn›t wait long before they got in the scoring column, as they put together a 72-yard drive for their first score.

LaFayette QB Jaelin McCurdy hit wide out Jamarquez Boston-Gaines on a swing pass to the right side of the field, he cuts back behind a block and goes 18-yards for the score.

The Bulldog defense has been stellar this year and didn›t disappoint Friday night as they made it hard for the Yellow Jackets offense all night.

Yogi Barker, Trevor Vines, and Julius Bullard gave the Yellow Jackets quarterback Dusty Davis fits harassing him the entire game.

The Bulldogs defensive efforts would produce results early in the second quarter, causing a fumble and giving the Dog offense the ball in Yellow Jacket territory.

Running back Robert Houston took things from there, taking a hand off from quarterback Jaelin McCurdy going 12-yards straight up the middle for the score.

Vincent got on the board late in the second quarter after two big runs by running back Christopher Hardie put them deep in Bulldog territory.

Quarterback Dusty Davis then faked the hand off to Hardie and bootlegged into the end zone.

That would be the final score of the second quarter, leaving the half-time score 12-8 Bulldogs.

The third quarter produced a defensive battle between the Dogs and Jackets as both teams would produce three consecutive turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets fumbled, the Bulldogs fumbled, and the Yellow Jackets fumbled again, with the last fumble being costl

The Bulldogs capitalized on the Jackets mishap behind the hard nosed running of Houston and a couple of costly penalties which landed them on the Vincent 7-yard line.

Running back Robert Houston got his second touchdown of the night bulling his way into the end zone giving the Bulldogs a 18-8 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter the Bulldogs would get one more score on the night coming by way of running back Robert Houston with 5:14 left in the quarter.

Houston ended the night with three touchdowns, and 20 carries for 174 yards.

Jamarquez Boston-Gaines had 7 receptions for 70 yards and a TD.

On the defensive side of the ball, Corey Boston had 2 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a interception.

Julius Bullard had 10 tackles and a sack, and JaQuavion Boston-Gaines had 9 tackles and a sack.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways, as they travel to Fayetteville Friday for another important region game. GO DOGS!