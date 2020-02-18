How to Prepare During Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week

With spring approaching, it is the time of the year when Alabama residents need to start thinking about severe weather. The state of Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week can help residents get educated on potential severe weather events that could put their property and health in jeopardy.

After all, Alabama is prone to experiencing harsher weather in the spring than at other times of the year.

With proper education, the impacts of severe weather threats can be minimized this spring. Check out these safety tips to make sure you’re prepared.

Have Reliable Methods of Receiving Information

Often, when severe weather hits, the usual methods of communication can be lost. Things like internet access are not as reliable in the event of a storm and downed powerlines can make using your television ineffective. Make sure you have some other methods of getting information and updates during a storm.

One thing you may be able to use is a weather app for your phone. Even if the internet in your home goes down, you might be able to access weather updates and information without a WiFi connection. Make sure your phone is charged with the help of a portable power bank and that you have data available if you need to check the app. Spending a few extra dollars on a couple of gigs will help you outlast the storm in the event of an emergency.

You can also forgo modern technology and get your updates via a NOAA weather radio. A radio may not be practical on an average day, but during a severe weather event, it can be the best method of receiving information and weather updates.

Take Advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday to Get Supplies

From Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, cities across Alabama are holding a Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. During this time period, you can purchase certain items without paying state sales taxes, though local taxes may apply. This is a good time to stock up on items that you don’t have, like the aforementioned radio or a manual flashlight.

Some tax-free items include plastic sheeting, ice packs, smoke detectors, cell phone chargers, and batteries. Batteries can be especially important during severe weather. If the power goes out, you may need to rely on flashlights for lighting. These days, LEDs are powering 53% of global lighting needs, including in flashlights. Get some LED lights for your flashlight so you’re ready for a power outage. For the full list of exempted items, go here.

Even if these items aren’t on the tax-exempt list, it’s still essential to get helpful supplies before a storm hits. For example, stocking up on items like canned food, water, and toilet paper can help you live normally while you wait out severe weather.

Get Your Home Ready

Depending on what kind of house you have, you may need to do different things to prepare for a storm. For example, manufactured housing is never safe in the event of a severe storm, so you need to leave if there is a threat of extreme weather.

Permanent structures can weather storms better, but they might still need certain preparations. Some homeowners choose to barricade their doors or windows to prevent wind damage from blowing them down. Make sure you have strong windows installed so they don’t break during a storm. And if you’re worried about the expense, look for Energy Star-rated windows which can lower your energy bill 7% to 15% year-round. These models are often stronger than older window options, giving you an edge over the storm.

You should also know what places in your home are the strongest structurally and therefore the best places to wait out bad weather. Typically, you will want a basement or interior room that is far from windows to prevent the risk of injury. These are the safest places in permanent structures.

If Your Have to Leave Your Home, Have a Plan

Sometimes, there is no other choice but to flee during a severe weather event. The most important part of evacuating is having a firm plan in place. Americans already waste more than 42 hours per year in traffic but this number reaches even higher when many people are trying to flee town at once.

No matter what kind of home you have, there are times when finding other shelters is the best option available. It can be hard to leave your home for any stretch of time, but your physical safety is far more important than your possessions.

No matter where you live, you should be aware of where shelters are. You may not be able to look up the location of a shelter during a severe weather event, so ensure you have this information ahead of time. If there is any doubt about safety, immediately go to a shelter rather than trying to wait out the storm at home.

Err on the Side of Safety

No matter how well we prepare, sometimes severe weather is beyond our control. If there is ever any question, always err on the side of caution. You can’t be too prepared for severe weather events.