Huguley students inducted into NHS

A new group of 38 Huguley Elementary School students has been inducted into the National Honor Society. Eligibility requires that each student maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA).

In addition to the academic requirement, students pledge their involvement in community service, leadership, and good character by demonstrating high standards of honesty, reliability, courtesy, concern, and respect for others, as well as maintaining a clean disciplinary record.

New inductees included Tucker Anderson, Zoey Andrews, Jelilah Anglin, Anani Bailey, Ty’Shun Bailey, Zaniyah Bailey, Brady Blackston, Ethan Brooks, Kelsi Carr, Luis Castro, Carter Chambley, Jermeceonna Comer, Sam Gray, Makylin Hammock, Tenslee Haynes, Kaien Henderson, Tanearia Jackson, Chloe Jones, Ansleigh McClain, Kendall McQuiston, Camden Moncus, Parker Otto, Lynlee Pinkard, Jaydence Powell, Jake Reames, Chase Sanders, Sye Siggers, Kaleyah Story, Arianna Strickland, Lyric Sturges, Autumn Templeton, Jerrica Van Houten-Adams, Talla Waller, Kelcie Wenck, Parker Williams, Vann Williams, O. J. Woody and Braylon Carter.

“We are very proud of these students for their outstanding accomplishments,” said Huguley Principal Benji Mitchum. “Each of them will serve as excellent role models for their fellow classmates.”

The inductions were announced during a recent PTO meeting and reception at the school.