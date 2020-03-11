Humor: A Rock

Rock Lake Recreation Frontage On Maranook

Rock Taken From Site And Erected At The Entrance Of LaFayette Recreation

Natural Stature Along Providence Church Road

In church on Sunday we sang, “On Christ the solid Rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.” Then, I thought about “Rock of Ages cleft for me.” The Bible is full of references to rocks. It was common to read in the New Testament about Christians being stoned to death. (Rocks thrown at them by citizens as a form of execution.) My pastor said all the town joined in, even women and children.



The rock thing has perplexed me for years. In the past, every day I would ride by the Langley Farm and wonder at how a large rock standing in the front yard of an old tenement house got to that location. It appears to be a statue erected to commemorate someone. But, it is God’s unusual creation, because it is sitting in the middle of a green pasture with no other rocks around. However, there is another rock outcropping a ¼ mile away. But it is not in such a unique form as this one.



Rock quarries in our area are big business. Almost every hour there are trucks going through LaFayette, transporting rock from the quarry located along the Tallapoosa River on the outskirts of Wadley.



Recently there has been a big squabble about a rock quarry being constructed on U.S. 431, a few miles south of Opelika. Local residents are protesting for fear that the mining of rock will pollute the well water.



Rock is crucial to the world’s energy. Fracking is an engineering endeavor to recoup fossil fuels from rocks deep in the ground. Fracking requires drilling a shaft a mile plus into the earth where liquids are injected at high pressure to force open existing fissures to extract oil or gas. Environmentalists are protesting worldwide about the fossil fuel issue. The main reason is that burning fossil fuel pollutes the atmosphere. And there are concerns that fracking pollutes ground water as well as causes minor earth tremors.



And the word rock is used frequently and in various ways in our language. There are rock and roll concerts, the Rocky Mountains, Rockport Maine, rocking chairs, rock the boat, rock that outfit, rock candy and many more. And don’t forget to “See Rock City” in Tennessee.



Meanwhile I will sit on my rocker under the oak tree and contemplate how to acquire small rocks to throw at the Tiders. Then it came to me that all I must do is get me a bucket and walk out into the cotton patch, as anybody who has chopped cotton knows that there are rocks everywhere in those fields.



And I will continue to sing those wonderful hymns and sing praise to the LORD, THE ROCK of my salvation.