Humor: April Fools

I searched for the origination of April Fools’ Day. Some historians are guessing that it comes from the Julian calendar, which is a mystery in itself. I did not know that Julian Beall had developed a calendar to be used worldwide. A quick internet search reveals that trying to determine the origins of this holiday is about as foolish as the day’s antics.



I do think that the term April Fools is apropos for today’s society. All you must do is look at the people elected to Congress who approve budgets that our country can never repay. Presently we are adding a trillion to a debt that already exceeds 22 trillion. We have no way to balance the budget, much less pay off the loan to China who benefits from the interest that we pay to them.



It never occurred to me, but April is a woman’s name. I wonder if any of those named April must endure some bad jokes on this holiday. How many foolish Aprils do you know? I could not think of one person that I know but I can think of someone named Nancy who is quite foolish. Delaying vital money to small business owners while standing in front of a $24,000 refrigerator while eating $12/pint of gourmet chocolate ice cream while talking to a late-night entertainer seems the opposite of wisdom.



There is an old song by Al Jolson. Some of the lyrics are Though April showers may come your way, they bring the flowers that bloom in May. In my world, the April showers bring out the weeds that grow in May. And the worst part of April comes in the middle of a usually beautiful spring day. Your income taxes have to be filed by April 15. Uh Oh!



I have composed a riddle for you to determine if you are smarter than some of the leaders in our Congress. Johnny’s mother had 3 children, one named April and one named May. What is the name of her third child? I must admit that April Fools is an apt description of my thoughts in writing this article during this month.