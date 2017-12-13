Humor – Being A Good Loser

The Monday following the Iron Bowl, I stopped by Lafayette True Value Hardware to purchase a supply of toilet paper. I had used up my stash in rolling the trees at Toomer’s Corner. I knew that James Walter had gone into the janitorial supply business because I have proof of a photo of him at a local fast food restaurant using a broom and dust pan. Much to my annoyance, he refused to sell me a roll because he only had one roll left and that he needed it for his personal use. Knowing that he is a Roll Tide fan, I can understand why he needs it although good manners will not allow it in print.

I understand at the end of the Iron Bowl this year that the maintenance staff at Jordan Hare Stadium had a problem with waste paper as well. The Roll Tide section of the stadium was littered with the fans weeping and wiping their eyes with tissue and discarding the waste in the stands. Sounds like a good business venture for James Walter–merchandising Kleenex in Tuscaloosa.

In the news lately, is Hillary Clinton “Being A Good Loser?” According to her, it is not her fault that she lost the election as “Bernie” sold her out to the free college and medical coverage group who had been her supporters. Then, the Russians were in bed with Donald Trump and stole the election. Also, because she got the most total votes, she thinks that we should throw the Constitution to the wayside and abandon the Electoral College, letting the voters of New York and California decide who is going to be the president. In fact, she has written a book about “Being A Good Loser.”

Here at home, there is the case of Governor Bentley. I did not hear him whine and blame someone else for his inappropriate behavior. He just sucked up his pride and went home. Yet we see among our 535 Washington legislators, the tax payers are paying off claims of sexual misconduct without telling the voters. The legislative bodies are definitely not resorting to “Being A Good Loser” as the deeds are masked by their members. As of late, though, in spite of the payments to the women to keep their deeds silent, the truth of their claims is coming to light.

All of this has got me to thinking that I am not a “Being A Good Loser”. The list as follows shows my bias:

Our country should not have open borders.

Private citizens should have the right to own guns.

A same sex couple has the right to a union, but it is not a marriage.

Women that are members of our military service should not serve in the battle zones.

You stand and salute the Stars and Stripes when the National Anthem is played – period.

Disrespect to our law officers is not acceptable.

Whatever it takes, the national budget must be balanced or the consequences for the future is bleak.

Abandoning our Christian heritage is an absolute guarantee of chaos as The Book says so.

We are dopes to make marijuana legal because “dopes” are what it makes us.

It appears that it is I, not James Walter, that is not “Being A Good Loser”. I guess as old age progresses one has a tendency to be more of a “spoiled sport.”