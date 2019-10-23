Humor by Bill Frazer

I need to check this out with Milltown Wheeler

That is how I found my wife down in Water Melon Pond, FL

That is what they do at the campus pool in Tuscallosa

Now aphorism is a word that probably takes Dimwit to the cleaners. To the uninformed, the definition for aphorism is a truth or opinion stated in a concise and witty manner. For example, Dimwit Fitts makes his living off of this aphorism—Whoever said death and taxes were the only guarantees in life obviously never had to do laundry.



In my 90 years upon this earth, I have come across many truths that can be expressed in aphorisms. And many thanks to my friend Hollis Hallman for bringing this word across my path. So here is my attempt to boil down some of my observations into concise statements.



Coyotes are dogs that howl. That was brought to my attention because coyotes have been spotted in the neighborhood. Wiley Coyote himself told me that they were attracted by Joe Guntherberg’s daily feeding of birds and squirrels. Wiley says that his yard is nothing but a meat market.



Kites are airborne objects with a tail but no wings. As a motor mouth that regularly sticks his nose into other people’s business, many times I have been often told to go “fly a kite.” It is true that there is enough hot air out at Jack’s every morning to fly a kite. If you don’t believe it, ask Cooter Allen.



A peanut gallery is a source of thrown out items for sale for peanuts. I know that has to be the case as Fat Cat Vaughn’s guest house is like going into a peanut patch of trashy items.



Quail Run is on the fly. It is a true statement as Monroe Smith told me that the 5 new houses being built there are for the birds.



Those who reside in the mountains live on high. The trouble of living on high is that at you will eventually have to go down (unless you are cremated) unless you accept JESUS who is your SAVIOR and are welcomed to live on high in HEAVEN.



It is a fact that life is a dead end. If you don’t believe it, go out to the cemetery.



A penny is not worth a cent. Can a penny buy anything anymore? How many of you stop to pick one up?



Those who raise cane are in general referred to as farmers. It is confusing, but I believe Adam and Eve raised Cain. I also think of a good example of raising cain are the ones trying to impeach Donald Trump.



The non-gender bathrooms now required for us by the public are not worth Doodley Squat.



I look for the urinals rather than doing the Doodley Squat.



The baker’s job is to make dough. The baker is not the only one as Joe and Hunter Biden know to make dough in the Ukraine and Russia.



Older people are like car wheels as when they wear out they have to retire. In my book Joe and Bernie are worn out and need to retire



It is a common business knowledge that one has to climb the ladder to be successful. I climbed the ladder and got on top of the roof and ended up with the SHINGLES.



I didn’t make the following ones up but I bet most of my readers (besides Wrong Box Ashley) are well familiar with these. Actions speak louder than words. He who hesitates is last. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. A penny saved is a penny earned. Easy come, easy go. Now if our legislators could just grasp this one—Money doesn’t grow on trees.