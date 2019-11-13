Humor: Current News

Cooter Allen’s Ride With The Winners.

I turned the box on the other morning and was shocked to hear that President Trump was leaving the SWAMP TO visit the TIDEy Bowl. It nearly ruined my day pondering what the president of our great country might encounter in Tuscalooser. It is well known that red (Crimson) tide is a menace to all living things. I hope the government officials have enough TIDE to wash off all the contaminants they encountered.



I also heard that Fat Cat Vaughan was setting up a booth at the game to sell purple and gold handkerchiefs to catch all the Tigers’ tears. Well, it appears that Fat Cat might need a new nickname, Skinny Cat. In spite of my disappointment that President Trump would visit such an institution, I was proud of the Alabamians there who treated President Trump with respect by cheering and chanting “USA.”



Now for a state that needs to learn some manners, I heard that California is considering not requiring SAT scores for college admission. So what will they require? Based on recent history, it seems that celebrity and money are what get you entrance into some of these “vaunted” universities. Really makes one question if lots of celebrities have been behind this so that their unqualified children could get in and this way the celebrities won’t run the risk of prison. And these colleges are not as diverse as they claim either. I bet there are no cotton patch heirs in their freshman classes.



And another thing that I just don’t get. In New York City, Mayor De Blasio (aka De Bozo) has ordered police not to arrest any passengers that jump the turnstiles in the subway. I have a granddaughter that lives there and her rent for a teeny tiny apartment would pay for at least a 4 bedrooom/4 bath house with a big yard in our community, probably with money to spare. I guess that she could save money by jumping turnstiles on her morning commute to work.



Besides the Tiger win, the highlight of my week was attending the Veterans’ Day program at Springwood. Since my wife lost two brothers in the Korean conflict (one of them is MIA and his remains have never been located) and I served for 4 years including a year in Korea, Veterans’ Day is more meaningful to our family. Murphy Wood, who is the high school history teacher, presented a program that reflected the gravity and solemnity that this day deserves. Images of actual battlefield scenes were projected onto a giant screen. A board listed the number of Americans who have died in combat while serving our great country. I was brought to tears by a video of a military service for a veteran at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. Also, the TAPS bugled by Dylan Moore closed the program on a very patriotic note. Thank you Springwood, Mr. Wood and the chorus group for honoring our Veterans.