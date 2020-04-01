Humor: GIVING THANKS

No Thanks To Tracy Vaughn at Normal Cleaners.

Thanks to Officer Matt Lewis and Men in Blue

Thanks to Collin Sanders Volunteering to Help the Senior Citizens

The COVID-19 virus is affecting everyone worldwide There are many in our nation who are taking great risks and giving hours of service without rest. This virus seems to be very contagious and yet our medical professionals across the spectrum are facing the unknown everyday to selflessly serve us. The same applies to our men and women in blue. I was recently exposed to the compassion of law enforcement during times of distress while watching West Point Police Officer Lewis bring law violators before Judge Wesley Leonard. Instead of showing disrespect to those brought before him, Judge Leonard was courteous and kind to these distressed law breakers. And in this time of uncertainty, he continues to serve faithfully as well as our law enforcement who continue to protect us, risking their lives not only to violence of the perpetrators but also to invisible coronaviruses.



On the news this morning, the topic of discussion was the sacrifices being made by truckers during this pandemic. So many needed items have been sold such as hand soap and toilet paper that the stores have empty shelves. In order to provide these needed items, trucks are running 24/7. The truck driver of the interview said that they are facing many new obstacles such as rest areas and truck stops being closed. They are struggling to find restroom facilities as well as nourishment because there is no parking allowed in fast food parking lots. And they certainly can’t utilize the drive-thrus!



Yesterday while riding my toy mowing the lawn, I looked up to see a teenage neighbor on the lawn and he asked if he could help. O yeah! I shut down that toy (so fun to drive!) and went and got the weedeater out of the shed. Collin Sanders then trimmed the edges around the fence. Then his dad, Craig Sanders, came over and trimmed the sidewalks as well as the curb. Collin is graduating with top honors from Troup County High School and planning to attend the University of Georgia and become a chemist. I was crushed – with a brain like that he should go to Auburn.



We are all (hopefully) washing our hands and social distancing to contain the germs. But did you know that one of the worst sources to spread the virus are the soles of our shoes? Many cultures take off their shoes before entering a home. There is probably hard-worn wisdom in in that beyond just tracking mud on the floor. So I decided to do my part and took my boots down to Norman’s Cleaners to have them washed. Fortunately, Tracy Vaughn was at the desk so I did not have to face Dimwit. She told me that she could not wash shoes as the strings would tie up the agitator in the washing machine.



She went on to tell me that the best way to clean footwear was to go home and roll up my pants leg, spray the shoes with Lysol and then rinse them with garden hose. She said that would not only disinfect your shoes but provide you relief from athlete’s foot. I told her no thanks, that I would wear my wife’s flip flops. She said that would be fine because all I do was to flip flop around anyway. No wonder that she works with Dimwit. All sensible people know that the only thing one must do is take the strings out before putting them in the washer.