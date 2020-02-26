Humor: Horse Feathers

That is a dead end for all of us

She Said that the Government can not take her gun

Typical Chuckle Head

Ray Fuller called and said that he was sending me a book titled Horsefeathers & Other Curious Words. When it arrived, I noticed that not only is the title strange but it is written by a man with a strange last name Funk.



I can’t actually recall using horsefeathers in any of my cotton patch language. Also, I do not think that there is a horse with feathers unless he is horsing around in the chicken house. But it is funny that we have an expression for us about not getting our feathers ruffled (something that might happen when you read my column). I am definitely interested in the 242 pages of this book reference curious words and sayings.



It got me thinking about the true meaning of the slang that we Southerners use in our daily vocabulary. Here are some words that came to mind.



Annie Oakley was a female gun marksman who toured with the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show. Annie could toss a coin in the air and then hit it with a rifle bullet. Not to be outdone, we have some Southern women in our community who also always hit their mark when it comes to tossing coins at these home shopping networks on television.



Chucklehead was another word that I had heard of, but the book’s definition was different than my understanding. The author Funk said that the word referenced a chunk like a piece of coal. Now most Southerners have a different use of the word. In our interpretation, it means the same as hardheaded, jughead or dunderhead. This best describes someone like New York Mayor DeBlasio.



Dead End is described in the book as an example of a farmer who purchased a horse on credit and the animal died before he paid if off. Today, we use this expression to reference a street that offers no exit. It can also reference participating in an endeavor that even Chuckleheaders know is a lost cause. I can think of quite a few democratic presidential contenders in this situation but they are dunderheaded enough not to realize it. Quail Harbor Smith told me that there was a highway to Heaven and a Dead-End road to hell. In thinking about dead ends, Jane Spraggins probably wishes that she had an exit from billing customers like Bill Frazer all day long.



Monkey Wrench is described in the book as an all-purpose tool. I guess it is kinda like describing Cooter Allen’s skills with a wrench.



Mumble Peg is a word described by Mr. Funk as a knife game. All the cotton patch crowd know that is seeing which one is stupid enough to risk flipping a half-opened knife.



Prince Albert is another cotton patch word. Millennials think that the word refers to royalty. Actually, Prince Albert was a popular tobacco that was packaged in a little can. The book said that in the royal line, Prince Albert was known in the ruling class for wearing double breasted suits that kinda separated him from the other royalty.



Turtle Dove is a word for someone we consider Lovey Dovey. The book said that the word refers to a marine tortoise. That is not what I understood the word to be. I think that the Funk’s description of the word is baloney and I mean crazy, not sausage.



Ray, I loaned the book to Monroe Smith who resides in a ritzy neighborhood near Fredonia and sometimes is “too big for his britches.” I thought that he could look up that expression in your book. His phone number is (123)456-7890. He said that it fit well in his library.