Humor: Level of Mental Capacity

Last Thanksgiving when the Frazer Family got together to talk turkey, the grandchildren (brats) made the claim that my weekly columns were better “understood” by those of the older generation. Well I took a bit of offense to that because we seniors are very mentally sharp, well, except when recalling names or current information or what we had for breakfast.



The brats let me know that I have no knowledge about the “woke” generation. To prove their point, they inquired of me a series of questions. They asked me what is “Zoom?” I replied that is a jet fighter breaking the sound barrier. At that response, laughter broke out among the millennials. Then they asked me what is “Tik Tok?” My answer was that any dummy would know that it is the sound that a clock makes. They inquired further, what is “ghosting?” I replied that it was a Bama student’s Halloween costume.



After being humiliated, I asked them questions all sensible people should know, not just the “over- the- hillers.” Since two of the disrespectful crew are enrolled at Vanderbilt, two at Georgia and two at Auburn, I wanted to determine which university has best prepared my grandkids. Here are their responses by school–



VANDERBILT

How do prisoners talk to each other? They replied by megaphone. Wrong! Even Ned in the third grade would know that the correct answer is by Cell Phone.

What buttons can you not undo? The reply was panic button. Wrong again! The correct answer is Belly Button.

What has four wheels and flies? Their answer was a racecar. Wrong! Everybody knows that it is a Garbage Truck.

What is the difference between a piano and a fish? They stated none as both have scales. Wrong! The correct answer is that you cannot “Tune a Fish.”

What do you call cheese that is not yours? They said nacho cheese. Correct!



GEORGIA

What do you call a new employee at the bank? Their answer was mis-counter. Wrong! Even Stanley Tucker knows that it is a Nutella.

What does a lawyer wear a to court? The answer was a tie. Wrong! The correct answer is a Lawsuit.

Why did the picture go to jail? The reply was because it was framed. Correct!

Did you hear about the new movie Constipation? They said that it was intestinal. Wrong! The correct answer is that It Never Came Out.

What goes up when it rains? The reply was an umbrella. Correct!



AUBURN

Why did the computer go to the doctor? The two answered that it had a virus. Correct!

What kind of driver never gets a ticket? The reply was screwdriver. Correct!

What kind a dog keeps the best time? Their answer was a watchdog. Correct!

Where do bees go to the bathroom? They said that it was at the BP Station. Correct!

Why did the cross-eyed teacher lose her job? The answer was that she could not control her pupils. Correct!



I knew from the get-go that the two Auburn students were the most intellectual. Auburn correctly answered all the questions, Vanderbilt scored one correct and Georgia had two correct. Even though none of my grandchildren attends the University of Alabama, I would be remiss in not at least querying one student. Not so sadly he scored a 0 to the following question. Why do Bama graduates hang their diplomas from their car’s rear-view mirrors? The reply was to show pride in their school. Wrong! It is so they can Park in Handicap Spots.