Humor; Lint Head Language

It Required That All Of The Family Work To Have A Living Income.

Note That The Man And The Boys Are Covered White Lint.

I Think That These Boys Are Doffing.

It occurred to me that some of the crude language in use today in the South is really LINT HEAD LANGUAGE rather than COTTON PATCH. The town that I grew up in, LaFayette, was a mill community as well as the entire area of east Alabama. A high percentage of the population worked in the local cotton mills. That includes people like the Intellectual Dimwit Fitts who was a cotton broker.



Gerald Andrews just wrote a book that is now on sale at Amazon that describes the life of a textile mill community called A Mill Village: A Southern Boyhood Joyfully Remembered. Also, there are others in the lint head community that were never limited by the lingo such as Sarah Jean Ector’s mastery of the English language.



I inquired of Dimwit Fitts to help me understand some of the lint head vocabulary that is still in use today. His comments reference use of lint head communication is as follows:



Lock- a small tuft of cotton that is a portion of a cotton boll. (But we won’t go into the boll thing as some of my friends are still in shock of the result of what happened in the Jordan/Hare Stadium last week). Even people like Joe Biden know that a lock is a device to be used for security purposes.



Yarn – spun thread used for weaving or knitting or sewing. To us Cotton Patchers, that is a made up story told by Milltown Wheeler during his years of radio broadcasting.



Home Spun – cloth weaved by Leslie Smith while sitting in a rocker on her front porch during a heat spell. Some factory made cloth look home spun after going through Norman Cleaners wash. Come to think about it, home spun are the yarns (lies) that Fat Cat Vaughn weaves.



Cropped – a process where loose lint is trimmed off of the cloth. Maybe President Trump should have his hair cropped as everyone seems to think his full head of hair is fake. I am jealous of President Trump’s hair as I comb my hair with a wash rag.



Cotton Broker – cotton brokers are cotton buyers who purchase the fiber for use by textile mills. I understand that the term broker is used as the growers of cotton go broke because they can’t get a decent price for their product.



Warp – threads on a loom over and under which help weave thread into cloth. Now even Frank Allen out at Allen’s scrap knows that a warp is an object bent out of shape.



If you have ever seen a mill worker just leaving his shift then you would understand the term “lint head” because of how cotton is covering him from head to toe. During the week of Thanksgiving, I mentioned how we take so many workers for granted, from our fast food service to tire repair to produce management. Please add mill worker to the list. In my book, “lint head” is not a slight. It references people who worked honestly and who worked hard to get a tough job done. Our country could use a lot more folk like that.