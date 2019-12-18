Humor: Love Your Enemies

How Many Of You Keyboard Artists Can Do This?

My Wife’s Family Car Down At Water Melon Pond.

On the news the other night, I noted with interest the response given by Nancy Pelosi to a reporter who asked if she hated President Trump. She gave the reporter a fiery response, chastising the reporter by commenting that she was raised in a Catholic household and that she hated no one because it was against her beliefs. She further gave an angry response saying don’t mess with her personal beliefs.



Joe Biden gave an angry response to an 83-year-old potential voter in Iowa who asked about his son being chosen to be serve on the board of a Ukrainian gas company despite any qualifications or experience in the industry. Joe was infuriated and said that he would like to challenge the old man to a physical contest. At least, in my opinion, Joe’s response was real. Not for one second do I believe Pelosi’s response. As I think about it, my honest reaction would be that I would like to take Joe behind the gym.



Now the Bible clearly states that a Christion should “Love Everyone.” However, in the Book it also says that one should be truthful and honest.



Now here is an honest response to a list of “difficult” people in my life–



Milltown Wheeler who never asks questions that “old people” would know at the local Monday Night Trivia. For an example, how are old timers expected to know what is the name of the entertainer that that showed her skills by wearing a fashion dress with the rear cut out exposing her bare butt?



Harriet Jones and all like her who have outstanding musical skills. Her fingers run back and forth across the keys like she was typing a love note.



Stanley Tucker who sits over there at the bank monitoring my credit score. He pulls up online my financial score. When I go over there to try to get a loan to buy me a new pickup, he tells me that I should buy a golf cart and use it on the road as that is what Council Member Charlotte Blasingame uses while traveling around in the city. He says that I could get it licensed by installing seat belts, turn signals and brake lights. Stanley says that I could save $50,000 by purchasing the golf cart and that I could go 1,000 miles on a tank of gas. My wife might even like it because it might remind her of her family “car” when she was being raised on Watermelon Pond in Florida.



Fat Cat Vaughn who has built a Bear Bryant Memorial in his backyard. He is a regular church member but he has built something akin to a devil’s den. What makes it worse is that he loves to show it off to Christians who dress in orange and blue.



Alfredia Silmon, Patricia Woody and Betty Wright who provide the services at the LaFayette Po Folks Dining Hall. They tell me that I complain about the menu yet they say that I eat “like a hog” and “slop like a pig.” Maybe if they quit putting slop on the table and instead serve me ice cream and cake then I would quit complaining. It is obvious that they have no respect for this 90-year-old.



Bo Jackson, the computer geek who makes me feel like “Ned in the 3rd Grade.” He makes all these apps appear as simple as a nursery rhyme.

Now for all these millennials who are “know it alls” but have no knowledge of things that matter. How many pounds in a peck of meal? This so-called intellectual crowd would be stumped. They think that a peck is a kiss. They would be about as stumped as Pelosi and Schiff are in this impeachment saga. But in the end, Pelosi does have a point; it all depends what you believe about the CREATOR.