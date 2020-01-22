Humor: News Promoting Thoughts

Bill Cartoon Created By Chuck Spivey.

1-22 Bill Now Days Only Skinny People Can Be Accepted As Royalty.

Bill So Says Mac Tucker.

I presume that it is common among the older generation to watch the news and advertising on TV that promote some thoughts relative to current events.



Some of the latest news dominating the airwaves is the Prince Harry and Meghan announcement that they are stepping down from royal duties and moving to Canada. Why would the worldwide TV audiences care?



Some 30+ years ago my wife and I received a free trip to London because we had a daughter there who was auditing Coca Cola interests. One of the events that we were treated to was a visit to the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. We rode to the event in one of the British taxis. I was sitting in the front passenger seat and listened the whole way to the cab driver roast the Royals. He said, “They do nothing but entertainment while we as taxpayers foot the bill. Why do we need a privileged class of people living the life of luxury while I struggle to pay my bills? Parliament is elected to carry out the wishes of the public.” I agreed. Some of his rants are applicable in our country as well.



Another was the advertisement featuring the wood chuck. There is an old tongue twister out in the cotton patch that goes like this: “How much wood could a wood chuck chuck if a wood chuck could chuck wood?” This ridiculous ad shows a pair of wood chucks tossing pieces of wood into a pond and laughing as the landowner yells at them to stop destroying the environment. I am not sure that I know what a wood chuck is but there are a lot of Chucks around. For one, there is Chuck down at Greene Drug who chucks out a lot of Pills and Bills. Of course, in the news everyday is Senator Chuck Schumer. Now he chucks out a lot of Trump impeachment rhetoric that I will not mention as this column may be read by Nancy and Schiff. Also, locally there is Chuck Blanton who is not only a professional painter but a talented graffiti artist who chucked paint on the door of my office picturing me as a fan of the Cess Pool University located in Tuscaloosa.



Also featured nightly is the My Pillow ads. Mike Lendell seemingly had a rough life in his younger years and has overcome these habits to become a successful entrepreneur and tv personality. I like his ad claiming that all his sheets and pillows are manufactured in Minnesota. However, I do not believe that the only place in the world that can grow his cotton is in the Nile Valley. I believe that grade cotton can be grown in the Delta of the United States. I think that American farming interests should come first.



Actually, a wood chuck is a groundhog that gnaws on the lower parts of tree trunks. The official Groundhog Day is February 2 which is midway between winter and spring. Since the furry creature lives in a hole year-round, he is always looking for a little sunshine.



Milltown Wheeler says that when he sees my columns, he “chucks” them into the waste basket.